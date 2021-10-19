Watch
Phil Mickelson, fans return to Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond

John Minchillo/AP
Phil Mickelson greets spectators as he walks unto the 16th tee in the first round of play at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 19, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. — With Phil Mickelson as the headliner and spectators allowed back onsite, Richmond’s annual brush with PGA celebrities is back in full swing.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, begins this week at Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, with organizers expecting this sixth year of the tournament to be the biggest yet in terms of corporate support and revenue. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.

