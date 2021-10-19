Phil Mickelson, fans return to Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — With Phil Mickelson as the headliner and spectators allowed back onsite, Richmond’s annual brush with PGA celebrities is back in full swing.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, begins this week at Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course, with organizers expecting this sixth year of the tournament to be the biggest yet in terms of corporate support and revenue. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.