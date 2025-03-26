Phil Martelli Jr. reportedly targeted as next VCU Rams head coach

Watch Now
VCU targets Phil Martelli Jr. as next head basketball coach
RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU is expected to hire Bryant head basketball coach Phil Martelli Jr. to lead the Rams men's basketball team, according to ESPN and other national college basketball media outlets.

Martelli would replace Ryan Odom, who left VCU after accepting the head coaching job at the University of Virginia.

In his two seasons at Bryant, Martelli won 43 games and made the 2025 NCAA tournament as a 15 seed.

Martelli's father, Phil Martelli, is best known as the former head coach at St. Joseph's, where he won 444 games over 24 years at the school.

VCU has not yet officially announced any hire for its next head basketball coach.

