Performance Pickleball RVA to host Regional Tournament

RICHMOND, VA — USA Pickleball has announced five regional events as part of their inagural USA Pickleball Select Series and Performance Pickleball RVA will be hosting the Mid-Atlantic competition.

From July 18-21, players of all ages and abilities will be able to compete for the Regional Title in their respective division.

“We’re excited to offer the USA Pickleball Select Series for our members to continue to hone their tournament skills in five great locations,” said Mike Nealy, CEO of USA Pickleball. “Whether it’s a players first tournament or their third, we want to ensure our members have the opportunity to compete in quality events to better their pickleball skills.”

"We are very flattered and honored that they chose Richmond and Performance Pickleball RVA" said PPBRVA co-founder Jon Laaser. "We'll have a pioneering, historic event here in the middle of July."

"Not a bad time to be inside in RVA" Laaser quipped.

Select Series will feature competition in a Round Robin format where players or teams compete with the top players advancing to the next round. These USA Pickleball sanctioned events will focus on competitive divisions tailored to an entry skill level.

It's another high profile competition for a facility that only opened to the public on January 1st of this year.

"We had our own Body Armour 804 open two weeks ago with 450 players" Laaser continued. "I think people know us well enough to know we're not all the way there yet. But it's a testament that others have noticed that Richmond is a hotbed place to play pickleball and Performance Pickleball is an excellent place to host an event like this."

For more information and to register for the event, click here: usapickleball.org/selectseries. [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]