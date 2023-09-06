Watch Now
Why Todd "Parney" Parnell, the heart and soul of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, is stepping down as team CEO

Posted at 12:45 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 12:45:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Todd "Parney" Parnell, the heart and soul of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, will step down from his position as team Chief Executive Officer on September 30. He will remain in Richmond and will serve the team as an advisor for the next five years.

Parnell, 57, spoke with CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte about the decision to end his day-to-day role with the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Parnell, a multi-time winner of Eastern League Executive of the Year, has led the Squirrels since the team's arrival in Richmond ahead of the 2010 baseball season.

Aside from Richmond Flying Squirrels mascots Nutzy and Nutasha, Parnell is arguably the most recognizable face (and inarguably wears the most recognizable pants) at the Diamond.

Todd "Parney" Parnell
Parnell has worked in minor league baseball for more than 30 years.

He helped bring the Eastern League All-Star Game in 2019.

