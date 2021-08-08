Watch
USA Wrestling makes statement, leads way with 9 medals

Aaron Favila/AP
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 11:15:49-04

CHIBA, Japan -- The United States finished with nine medals in wrestling — more than any other nation and the most it has won since the 1984 Games.

Three Americans won gold — Gable Steveson, David Taylor and Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Kyle Snyder earned silver and Kyle Dake and Thomas Gilman won bronze for the men.

American Sarah Hildebrandt earned bronze on Saturday, the fourth medal for U.S. women at these Games.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold, Adeline Gray earned silver and Helen Maroulis followed up her gold from 2016 with a bronze.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
