Caeleb Dressel joins elite club with 5th Olympic gold medal

TOKYO -- Make it five for Caeleb Dressel. The American star won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the final race at the pool.

He joins an elite club of just four other swimmers ever with at least five gold medals at one games.

Following up his win in the 50-meter freestyle, Dressel swam the butterfly as the United States set a world record in the 4x100 medley relay.

Australia's Emma McKeon won two more golds to push her total to seven medals overall. She becomes the first female swimmer to win that many at a single games.