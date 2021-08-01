Watch
Caeleb Dressel joins elite club with 5th Olympic gold medal

Gregory Bull/AP
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 23:23:32-04

TOKYO -- Make it five for Caeleb Dressel. The American star won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the final race at the pool.

He joins an elite club of just four other swimmers ever with at least five gold medals at one games.

Following up his win in the 50-meter freestyle, Dressel swam the butterfly as the United States set a world record in the 4x100 medley relay.

Australia's Emma McKeon won two more golds to push her total to seven medals overall. She becomes the first female swimmer to win that many at a single games.

