Nominations now open for inaugural RVA Sports Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nominations are now open for the inaugural Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s RVA Sports Awards.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022, is presented by Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs and honors people working to better the region through sports. CBS 6 is proud to be the media sponsor.

Nominations are open through December 1.

The public is encouraged to send nominations in the following categories:

Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year

South State Bank Male Athlete of the Year

Synergy Technical Team of the Year

Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

Rebkee Moment of the Year

Dominion Energy Community Champion Award

Power of Sport Award presented by VCU Center for Sport Leadership

Three finalists from each public voting category will be announced on December 15. Fans can then vote for the winners at WTVR.com.

Athletes and coaches participating in all levels of sports – from youth leagues and high schools to colleges and the professional ranks – in the Richmond region and athletes who are from the area can be nominated.

“The Richmond Region is known for sports and full of champions,” J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism Vice President of Community Relations said. “Sports helps build community pride and celebrates diversity. We can’t wait to honor those making a difference in our region at next year’s event. Please consider nominating an outstanding athlete, coach or moment today.”

Organizers will also announce The Dominion Energy Community Champion, given to someone that has made a longstanding commitment to sports in the Richmond community and is bettering the region through sports.

Proceeds from the RVA Sports Awards support the Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant initiative, which distributes grants to local sports organizations to develop new events and expand the promotion of existing events to attract new visitors to the region.

The event will also fund a scholarship program to support two annual scholarships for students at Virginia State University’s Sports and Hospitality Management Program and in the Center for Sport Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Richmond Region Tourism and works to advance the impact and benefit of tourism in the region by investing in local education, diversity and education and sports tourism programs.

“Whether it’s in the stands or sidelines, sports brings people together and builds a stronger community,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The RVA Sports Awards gives us the opportunity to celebrate those who help unite us.”

For more information on tickets, tables, and sponsorships and to make award nominations click here.