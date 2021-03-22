No. 7 Virginia Tech gets 70-63 win over 10 seed Marquette

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and No. 7 Virginia Tech built a big lead and held on for a 70-63 win over 10 seed Marquette in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles used a 14-2 run to cut it to 3 with 39 seconds to go.

Marquette missed its first eight 3-pointers before making its next four, capped by two from Lauren Van Kleunen, to power that run.

Kitley missed a jump shot on the next possession but Marquette got the rebound and Virginia Tech made two free throws before a miss on the other end.

Azana Baines added two more free throws with 3 seconds left to secure the victory.