Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

No. 7 Virginia Tech gets 70-63 win over 10 seed Marquette

items.[0].image.alt
Chuck Burton/AP
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, center, is trapped by Marquette's Camryn Taylor (15) and Lauren Van Kleunen (42) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NCAA Marquette Virginia Tech Basketball
Posted at 6:57 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 06:57:21-04

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 23 points and No. 7 Virginia Tech built a big lead and held on for a 70-63 win over 10 seed Marquette in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles used a 14-2 run to cut it to 3 with 39 seconds to go.

Marquette missed its first eight 3-pointers before making its next four, capped by two from Lauren Van Kleunen, to power that run.

Kitley missed a jump shot on the next possession but Marquette got the rebound and Virginia Tech made two free throws before a miss on the other end.

Azana Baines added two more free throws with 3 seconds left to secure the victory.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.