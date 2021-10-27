NFL not planning to issue report on Washington Football Team

NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is not going to issue a report on its 10-month investigation into allegations the Washington Football Team engaged in harassment and abuse.

Goodell said the league would not make the investigation public because of its promise to protect the identities of those who testified.

The commissioner spoke after the first day of meetings for the league's 32 owners.

He said the league wanted to protect the roughly 150 former employees who spoke to lawyer Beth Wilkinson, who conducted the NFL investigation.

He noted the NFL released a summary of the investigation and that Washington owner Daniel Snyder has been “held accountable.”

