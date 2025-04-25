2025 NFL Draft Latest: Atlee's Tyler Warren drafted No. 14 overall by Colts

GREEN BAY — The 2025 NFL Draft is underway and CBS 6 Sports is keeping an eye on the Commanders' selections, as well as where talent from Central Virginia will end up.

Tyler Warren, an Atlee High School graduate and Penn State standout, was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 14 overall pick.

Warren had 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season as a Nittany Lion.

Hopewell's TreVeyon Henderson, a running back out of Ohio State, is also projected to be drafted early, fresh off of winning a National Championship as a Buckeye.

Henderson ran for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

Washington will make their first pick at No. 29, where they will look to add on to a successful season.