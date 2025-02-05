Watch Now
30+ Central Virginia athletes commit to college teams on National Signing Day

Signing Day 2025
RICHMOND, Va. – Wednesday began the period for high school athletes to sign National Letters of Intent to accept college scholarships.

Here’s a partial list of local athletes that signed and where they are headed. Keep checking back here for updates.

MECHANICSVILLE

National Signing Day 2025 at Mechanicsville

  • Diego Aguilera – Lynchburg College (baseball)
  • Nick Jones – Christopher Newport (baseball)
  • Caden Jordan – Bluefield College (baseball)
  • Braeden Loving – Marymount University (baseball)
  • Kaleb Smith – Liberty University (baseball)
  • Owen Terry – Eastern Mennonite (baseball)
  • Brady McIntyre – University of Richmond (football)
  • Noelle Lacharite – Ferrum (lacrosse)
  • Baily Altizer – Eastern Kentucky (soccer)
  • Samantha Pollard – Randolph-Macon (softball)

HIGHLAND SPRINGS (All football)

National Signing Day 2025 at Highland Springs

  • Brennan Johnson – Virginia Tech
  • Demari Lassiter – Elon
  • Nelson Layne – North Carolina A&T
  • Harvey Anderson – Virginia Union
  • Ethan Bragg – Shenandoah
  • Dallas Wells – Shenandoah
  • Jayden Shuler – Roanoke College
  • Rikieh Hopkins – Virginia State

ATLEE

National Signing Day 2025 at Atlee

  • Grand Andrilinus – Hampden-Sydney (football)
  • Knox Axselle – Christopher Newport (basketball)
  • Nic Capelli – Hampden-Sydney (lacrosse)
  • Laddie Decker – Gardner-Webb (golf)
  • Chase Dudley – Shenandoah (football)
  • Mathew Martin – University of Richmond (football)
  • Gabe Oliver – John Carroll University (lacrosse)
  • Reed Taylor – Naval Academy (lacrosse)

ARMSTRONG

National Signing Day 2025 at Armstrong

  • Jah’Kei Chavis – Hampton (football)

THOMAS JEFFERSON (All football)

National Signing Day 2025 at Thomas Jefferson

  • Zavier Artis – Virginia State
  • Isaiah Brown – Virginia Union
  • Randy Dillard – Apprentice School
  • Catrell Fife – Apprentice School
  • Kia Thompson – Ferrum
  • Zyan Hill – West Virginia State

