30+ Central Virginia athletes commit to college teams on National Signing Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Wednesday began the period for high school athletes to sign National Letters of Intent to accept college scholarships.
Here’s a partial list of local athletes that signed and where they are headed. Keep checking back here for updates.
MECHANICSVILLE
National Signing Day 2025 at Mechanicsville
- Diego Aguilera – Lynchburg College (baseball)
- Nick Jones – Christopher Newport (baseball)
- Caden Jordan – Bluefield College (baseball)
- Braeden Loving – Marymount University (baseball)
- Kaleb Smith – Liberty University (baseball)
- Owen Terry – Eastern Mennonite (baseball)
- Brady McIntyre – University of Richmond (football)
- Noelle Lacharite – Ferrum (lacrosse)
- Baily Altizer – Eastern Kentucky (soccer)
- Samantha Pollard – Randolph-Macon (softball)
HIGHLAND SPRINGS (All football)
National Signing Day 2025 at Highland Springs
- Brennan Johnson – Virginia Tech
- Demari Lassiter – Elon
- Nelson Layne – North Carolina A&T
- Harvey Anderson – Virginia Union
- Ethan Bragg – Shenandoah
- Dallas Wells – Shenandoah
- Jayden Shuler – Roanoke College
- Rikieh Hopkins – Virginia State
ATLEE
National Signing Day 2025 at Atlee
- Grand Andrilinus – Hampden-Sydney (football)
- Knox Axselle – Christopher Newport (basketball)
- Nic Capelli – Hampden-Sydney (lacrosse)
- Laddie Decker – Gardner-Webb (golf)
- Chase Dudley – Shenandoah (football)
- Mathew Martin – University of Richmond (football)
- Gabe Oliver – John Carroll University (lacrosse)
- Reed Taylor – Naval Academy (lacrosse)
ARMSTRONG
National Signing Day 2025 at Armstrong
- Jah’Kei Chavis – Hampton (football)
THOMAS JEFFERSON (All football)
National Signing Day 2025 at Thomas Jefferson
- Zavier Artis – Virginia State
- Isaiah Brown – Virginia Union
- Randy Dillard – Apprentice School
- Catrell Fife – Apprentice School
- Kia Thompson – Ferrum
- Zyan Hill – West Virginia State