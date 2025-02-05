30+ Central Virginia athletes commit to college teams on National Signing Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Wednesday began the period for high school athletes to sign National Letters of Intent to accept college scholarships.

Here’s a partial list of local athletes that signed and where they are headed. Keep checking back here for updates.

MECHANICSVILLE

National Signing Day 2025 at Mechanicsville

Diego Aguilera – Lynchburg College (baseball)

Nick Jones – Christopher Newport (baseball)

Caden Jordan – Bluefield College (baseball)

Braeden Loving – Marymount University (baseball)

Kaleb Smith – Liberty University (baseball)

Owen Terry – Eastern Mennonite (baseball)

Brady McIntyre – University of Richmond (football)

Noelle Lacharite – Ferrum (lacrosse)

Baily Altizer – Eastern Kentucky (soccer)

Samantha Pollard – Randolph-Macon (softball)

HIGHLAND SPRINGS (All football)

National Signing Day 2025 at Highland Springs

Brennan Johnson – Virginia Tech

Demari Lassiter – Elon

Nelson Layne – North Carolina A&T

Harvey Anderson – Virginia Union

Ethan Bragg – Shenandoah

Dallas Wells – Shenandoah

Jayden Shuler – Roanoke College

Rikieh Hopkins – Virginia State

ATLEE

National Signing Day 2025 at Atlee

Grand Andrilinus – Hampden-Sydney (football)

Knox Axselle – Christopher Newport (basketball)

Nic Capelli – Hampden-Sydney (lacrosse)

Laddie Decker – Gardner-Webb (golf)

Chase Dudley – Shenandoah (football)

Mathew Martin – University of Richmond (football)

Gabe Oliver – John Carroll University (lacrosse)

Reed Taylor – Naval Academy (lacrosse)

ARMSTRONG

National Signing Day 2025 at Armstrong

Jah’Kei Chavis – Hampton (football)

THOMAS JEFFERSON (All football)

National Signing Day 2025 at Thomas Jefferson

Zavier Artis – Virginia State

Isaiah Brown – Virginia Union

Randy Dillard – Apprentice School

Catrell Fife – Apprentice School

Kia Thompson – Ferrum

Zyan Hill – West Virginia State