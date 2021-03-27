Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

What a Mess: NASCAR worried about first Bristol dirt race

items.[0].image.alt
Wade Payne/AP
Safety workers spread drying agent before heat races for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
NASCAR Bristol Trucks Auto Racing
Posted at 6:19 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 18:19:33-04

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- NASCAR made a flurry of procedural changes ahead of its first Cup race on dirt since 1970.

Bristol Motor Speedway converted its facility into a dirt track in an experiment on a revamped 2021 schedule.

It marks the first dirt race for the top series since 1970 and NASCAR is concerned it could be a disaster.

The stock cars proved too heavy for the dirt and tire wear dipped to dangerous levels during practices.

NASCAR the day before the race said it was making pro-active moves to save the Sunday's show.

NASCAR Bristol Trucks Auto Racing
Driver Stewart Friesen (52) leads Tyler Ankrum (26) during prerace laps as they compete in a heat race for a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.