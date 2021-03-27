What a Mess: NASCAR worried about first Bristol dirt race

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- NASCAR made a flurry of procedural changes ahead of its first Cup race on dirt since 1970.

Bristol Motor Speedway converted its facility into a dirt track in an experiment on a revamped 2021 schedule.

It marks the first dirt race for the top series since 1970 and NASCAR is concerned it could be a disaster.

The stock cars proved too heavy for the dirt and tire wear dipped to dangerous levels during practices.

NASCAR the day before the race said it was making pro-active moves to save the Sunday's show.