Mulitple sources: Shawn Stiffler headed to Notre Dame for baseball coaching job

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the last 72 hours, Shawn Stiffler went from being in the mix for Notre Dame's head coaching job for their baseball team to being the last man standing in their coaching search.
Multiple sources told CBS6 Sports that Notre Dame is working out the final details for Stiffler to be the new head coach as soon as the end of the week.
Stiffler will replace Link Jarrett, who left to become the head coach at Florida State.
Stiffler just completed his eleventh season with the VCU Rams where he won 352 career games.
VCU is one of seven programs in Division One with at least 34 wins in the last eight full seasons.
The Rams won three A-10 Championships along with an NCAA Super Regional berth in 2015 under Stiffler.
VCU's athletic director shared the following statement in response to the news:
I want to thank Shawn for his many years of service to VCU, including the past 10 seasons as our head baseball coach. From winning championships on the field to growing young men into leaders off of it, he embodied everything that's great about college baseball. He has positioned our program for even more success in the future and we appreciate his impact on the VCU community.
I spoke with our student-athletes tonight to talk with them about next steps. We will conduct a national search immediately knowing the future is bright for VCU baseball.