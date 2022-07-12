Mulitple sources: Shawn Stiffler headed to Notre Dame for baseball coaching job

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the last 72 hours, Shawn Stiffler went from being in the mix for Notre Dame's head coaching job for their baseball team to being the last man standing in their coaching search.

Multiple sources told CBS6 Sports that Notre Dame is working out the final details for Stiffler to be the new head coach as soon as the end of the week.

Stiffler will replace Link Jarrett, who left to become the head coach at Florida State.

Stiffler just completed his eleventh season with the VCU Rams where he won 352 career games.

VCU is one of seven programs in Division One with at least 34 wins in the last eight full seasons.

The Rams won three A-10 Championships along with an NCAA Super Regional berth in 2015 under Stiffler.

VCU's athletic director shared the following statement in response to the news: