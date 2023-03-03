Minor Leaguers can teach Big League guys about pitch clock

PHOENIX, Az. -- Major League players and fans were unofficially introduced to the pitch clock when a spring training game between the Red Sox and Braves ended on a called strike three without a pitch being thrown.

It was awarded to the defense because the batter wasn't ready in the box on time.

That's an extreme example of a tight moment in a game, but the MLB wants players to get used to the pitch clock idea. Pitchers have either 15 or 20 seconds between pitches to throw to the plate depending on if there are runners on base. Hitters must be in the box, ready to go with eight seconds remaining. Pitchers can also only throw over to first to keep a runner close twice during any at bat.

It will take some adjustments, but minor-league players made the transition easily last year.

"I liked it," said Flying Squirrels first baseman Sean Roby. "I didn't have to think as much either. I think it's good for us as hitters."

"You get used to it relatively quick" added Squirrels pitcher Daniel Murphy. "Some players do have to take their time and get themselves ready mentally before they throw a pitch or get into the (batter's) box. As professionals, I think we all should be able to make the change relatively fast.

This strategy may also play into the plans of certain organizations that would like to play more quicker — think of it as a hurry-up offense in football.

"One of our big slogans, especially on the pitching side, is 'push the pace'," said Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey. "For us, it was a real easy transition for most of our players."

"I know some guys like to take their time" Murphy continued. "But for me personally, I don't think it changes anything. My whole thing when I get out there is being aggressive and attacking."

Even those purists originally against the idea have changed their views.

"It became a much more pleasant viewing experience for me, who was maybe the biggest skeptic originally," said Giants Director of Minor League Operations Kyle Haines. "I think this will end up being a positive thing in the long run."

Last year in the minor leagues, the pitch clock shortened each game by an average of about 25 minutes. But for some inside the game, that's not the ultimate objective. What some hope is that the clock shortens the time between actions on the field better keeping the attention of the average fan.

"Nine innings isn't the problem" Haines continued. "NFL games can last four hours and no one complains about that. I think the issue is the amount of time when there's no action going on. I think these rules were meant to address that."