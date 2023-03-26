Rhoades Rumors Resurface: VCU coach Mike Rhoades linked with Penn State opening

RICHMOND, Va. -- After six successful seasons at VCU, including an A-10 Championship this year, it's understandable that head coach Mike Rhoades has his name mentioned in coaching searches across the country.

Last week, he was mentioned as a possible target for the job at Georgetown, which eventually went to former Providence head coach Ed Cooley. This week, it's the opening at Penn State, where Micah Shrewsberry recently left to take over at Notre Dame.

VCU’s Mike Rhoades meeting with Penn State today, source told @Stadium.



Rhoades has strong ties to the area. Played at Lebanon Valley.



Rhoades loves VCU, but A-10 was one-bid league and Big Ten got 8 teams in tourney. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2023

Penn State's campus in State College is about 2 hours away from Rhoades' hometown of Mahanoy City in Pennsylvania. The Nittany Lions finished 23-14 this year, narrowly losing in the Big Ten title game to eventual number one seed Purdue 67-65. They earned a 10 seed in this year's NCAA tournament and won their first round game against Texas A&M before falling to Texas in the second round.

Rhoades has 3 NCAA and 1 NIT appearance in his 6 years as head coach of the Rams. His record with VCU is 129-61 and he reportedly made $1.8 million this past season. The A-10 sent just one team to the NCAA tournament this year.

