Midlothian softball caps perfect season with state championship win

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Chances are, you weren’t thinking about softball back in February.

It was the height of the basketball season, and February temperatures usually don’t give way to thoughts of outdoor activities in Central Virginia.

But the Midlothian softball team thought of nothing else when they began practice for what would be a historic season.

“We started in February,” explained Trojans head coach Adam Layton. “It’s been a long season.”

But Layton’s team had their hard work rewarded with a state championship after knocking off Mills Godwin 2-0 to win the Class 5 title.

Godwin and Midlothian were scheduled to meet during the regular season but that contest was rained out. The eventual matchup was worth the wait.

“Anytime we came into a game that was close, it was that unity and that connection they have with each other.”

No player can win a game on their own, but Marlee Gaskell gave it a shot. The Florida State commit threw a complete game, her second in as many days, with nine strikeouts. She also delivered what turned out to be the game-winning RBI in the fourth inning as she drove in Erika Fiege.

“We’ve just been a really tight-knit group,” Gaskell explained after the win. “I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Lea Foldenauer delivered the second run for the Trojans with an RBI double two batters after Gaskell’s single to score Ava Vozar. That was all Gaskell needed to close out a perfect 24-0 season and Midlothian’s first state softball title since 1994.

Godwin was led by Katelyn Hubley who struck out 7 in the circle for the Eagles. The Trojans knew they would be in for one of, if not the toughest test of their season and they rose to the challenge.

“As I play in more tough games like this, it’s made me be able to slow down and focus,” Gaskell said of the final out. “I just took a deep breath and said ‘Ok, I’m gonna do this.’”

“When we needed a strikeout, she (Gaskell) got a strikeout,” Layton added. “It’s just an awesome unit together. They just really care about and love each other.”