Watch live: Michael Vick introduced as Norfolk State new football coach

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University will hold a media press conference on Monday at 10 a.m. to introduce Michael Vick as its new head football coach. The announcement was made official on Friday, just days after Vick revealed the news on his Facebook page.

"Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University," said Dr. Melody Webb, NSU director of athletics. "I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program."

Vick steps into the position following a challenging period for the Spartans, who have recorded a 9-25 record since 2022, including a 4-8 finish last season. In November, the university parted ways with former head coach Dawson Odums and initiated the search for a new leader to revitalize the football program.

Vick was a standout at both Ferguson and Warwick high schools before becoming the star quarterback at Virginia Tech with the Hokies. He led Tech to an undefeated regular season in 1999 and an appearance in the national championship game.

The Newport News native then declared for the NFL Draft in early 2001 and was selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the No.1 overall pick. He became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in 2006.

Vick, now 44, served 18 months in prison for dogfighting while in the prime of his career. He was released from federal prison in 2009 and returned to the NFL and won AP Comeback Player of the Year with the Eagles in 2010.

He retired in 2017 and has advocated against animal cruelty while also working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.