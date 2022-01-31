Michael Robinson named Power of Sport Award recipient at RVA Sports Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- This week we learned which teams will compete in the 2022 Super Bowl, so it is only fitting that past Super Bowl champion and former Varina High School star football player Michael Robinson gets his due.

But Robinson is being honored for what he has done off the football field.

The VCU Center for Sport Leadership chose Robinson to receive the first Power of Sport Award. Robinson will pick up the honor at the inaugural RVA Sports Awards on February 5 at the Greater Richmond Convention. The award was created to honor an athlete, coach, administrator, or executive who has used sport as a vehicle to drive social change.

“It is an absolute honor to receive this recognition from the place that made me: Richmond, Virginia,” Robinson said. “I’ve always believed through sports we can bring different communities together to fight the challenges of this world and make it a better place.”

Provided to WTVR Michael Robinson

Robinson created the Excel to Excellence Foundation in 2010 to help kids who might otherwise be left behind. He is also the force behind the E2E Youth Football League.

“As we considered candidates around the world who are using sport to generate positive community impact, it became clear we have someone in our backyard who embodies the spirit of this award," Carrie LeCrom, Ph.D., Executive Director of VCU Center for Sport Leadership, said. "Michael Robinson’s commitment to youth development through sport is exemplary and his Excel to Excellence Foundation is creating generational change in Richmond’s East End."

You can watch the RVA Sports Awards on February 5 at 7:30 p.m. on CBS 6.