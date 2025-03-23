4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Sarah Te-Biasu and Kaylene Smikle led a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter, and fourth-seeded Maryland held off 13th-seeded Norfolk State 82-69 on Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins (24-7) will host fifth-seeded Alabama on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, but advancing wasn't easy against a Norfolk State (30-5) team that entered on a 19-game winning streak. The scrappy Spartans trailed by just four early in the fourth quarter before a series of outside shots by Te-Biasu and Smikle gave Maryland some breathing room.

“I think one thing we focused on was calming down,” Smikle said. “I think we started the first half, and a lot of our shots were rushed or we weren’t moving. We just weren’t playing our basketball.”

Te-Biasu finished with 22 points and Smikle scored 21. Kierra Wheeler led Norfolk State with 20.

Norfolk State scored the game's first seven points and led 32-30 at halftime, but Te-Biasu made a pair of 3-pointers to start a 30-point third quarter for Maryland. As fouls piled up on the Spartans — including a couple on 3-point shooters — the Terps made all 12 of their free throws that period and took an eight-point advantage into the fourth.

Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers was disappointed in the fouls and said afterward he felt his team deserves more respect, but he said his players did make some mental mistakes.

“Even though we were scoring, we gave up 30 points. That’s not like us,” he said. "Was the moment too big for us? I don’t believe so, but I do feel like we were a little undisciplined.”

Still, a couple quick Norfolk State baskets forced Maryland coach Brenda Frese to take a timeout with the score 60-56 and 8:36 remaining. Then Te-Biasu made another 3 and Smikle added two more. Yet another 3 by Te-Biasu made it 72-58 and suddenly it was the Spartans calling time.

Terrance Williams/AP Maryland guard Sarah Te-Biasu (1) shoots over Norfolk State guard Niya Fields (2) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday, March 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Takeaways

Norfolk State: This was the highest seed the Spartans have earned in this tournament, and they showed why, setting the tone early for a competitive game and repeatedly fighting back when the Terps tried to pull away. Fouls hurt badly in the second half, however.

Maryland: The Terrapins turned the ball over 12 times in the first half — exactly what they wanted to avoid against a team with Norfolk State's quickness — but they took better care of the ball in the final two quarters to avoid an upset.

“Took a little longer than what I anticipated,” Frese said. “It took a full 20 minutes and the halftime to be able to reset. So I’m hopeful as we move forward we can get back to playing the way we’re used to playing.”

Key stat

Maryland shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half. Without that, the Terps would have been vulnerable.

Up next

Maryland will try for its 12th Sweet 16 appearance under Frese.