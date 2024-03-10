Manchester beats Thomas Dale 51-42 for 1st-ever VHSL Class 6 Girls State Championship Title

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Manchester girls basketball are state champions for the first time in the program's history.

The Lancers defeated the Thomas Dale Knights 51-42 to capture the VHSL Class 6 State Championship at the Siegel Center Saturday.

Mia Woolfolk and Leah Hampton combined to score 29 points in the win.

Manchester Girls Basketball Coach Rasheed Wright said he was very proud of the team.

"It's so real. We looked up on the banner when I first took this job, I told him that we will do this," Wright recalled. "Five years later we've done it. I'm proud of them."

Mia Woolfolk, who scored 15 points in the title game, said winning the championship felt incredible.

"It feels feel amazing because last last year we were on the other side of it," Woolfolk said. "And there's nothing worse than losing a state championship. It breaks your heart and it puts something else inside of you, so we all went out here and got what was ours."

Congratulations, Lancers!