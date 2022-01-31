Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play after Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured by Aaron Donald.

Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Bengals stun Chiefs with comeback

Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're heading to the Super Bowl. The Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season.

Their rally matched the biggest comeback in the AFC championship game.

The Bengals won only two games two years ago, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Sunday, they pretty much dominated the Chiefs after the first quarter.

Rookie Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to win it.

Los Angeles will welcome the Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.