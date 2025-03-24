Watch Now
Longwood promotes Thomas to head coach with Aldrich departing for Virginia's staff under Odom

Longwood is promoting assistant coach Ronnie Thomas to head coach as Griff Aldrich leaves to take a position on new Virginia coach Ryan Odom’s staff. Longwood announced the move Sunday. That came a day after Virginia formally announced the hiring of Odom away from VCU.
FARMVILLE, Va. — Longwood is promoting assistant coach Ronnie Thomas to head coach as Griff Aldrich leaves to take a position on new Virginia coach Ryan Odom's staff.

Longwood announced the move Sunday, a day after Virginia formally announced the hiring of Odom away from VCU.

Thomas has been a member of Longwood's staff since 2020, helping the program earn two NCAA Tournament bids under Aldrich.

Aldrich had spent seven years at Longwood.

