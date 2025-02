RICHMOND, Va. -- NBA legend Carmelo Anthony was in Richmond on Friday to watch his son and Syracuse University commit, Kiyan, take on John Marshall High School.

The game, which was held at Virginia Union University's Barco-Stevens Hall, went into overtime.

Anthony's 15 points helped his school, Long Island Lutheran (16-5), defeat the nationally ranked John Marshall (16-2) by a final score of 66-63.