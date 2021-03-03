Latrell Scott resigns as Norfolk State head football coach: 'It was a tough decision'

NORFOLK, Va. -- After five seasons at Norfolk State University, Latrell Scott is leaving the Spartans Football program, per a school release and confirmed by CBS 6 Sports.

CBS 6 Sports has also confirmed Scott has taken an assistant coaching position at East Carolina University.

"It was a tough decision but it's a good move," Scott explained to CBS 6 Sports. "Brandi, Chase and I love the NSU campus community, our staff and players. It was truly a family decision that we feel is best for us right now. We will miss this program we’ve become so ingrained in and want nothing best for the Spartans moving forward.”

Scott, who also was the Head Coach at Richmond and Virginia State, complied a 21-34 career record at Norfolk State in five seasons. The Spartans finished 5-7 in 2019, their best record since the 2011 season.

NSU went 4-4 in the MEAC, tied for the most conference wins under Scott.

Norfolk State did not compete in 2020 or the 2021 spring season because of COVID-19.

Assistant Head Coach William B.T. Sherman will serve as the interim head coach.