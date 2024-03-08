Henderson scores 30, leads Lancaster High School to back-to-back Virginia State basketball title

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lancaster High School Red Devils won their second straight Class one Virginia State boys' basketball title Thursday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

Troy Henderson scored a team-high 30 points to secure the 65-59 win over Auburn High School from Riner, Virginia.

Lancaster Head Coach Dwayne Pinn said the Red Devils dedicated the win to the Northern Neck.

"We only do it for this community. We're doing it just for the community. It means so much to this community. This community has had our back that showed us and protected us all the way through and we're just doing it for them," he said.