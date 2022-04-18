Watch
Kyle Busch steals Bristol win as Reddick and Briscoe crash

Kyle Busch
Wade Payne/AP
Driver Kyle Busch celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Kyle Busch
Posted at 9:51 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 09:51:07-04

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Busch slipped past the spinning cars of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to steal his first Cup win of the season Sunday night on slick, wet, dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.

Reddick was chasing the first Cup win of his career but lapped traffic allowed Briscoe to close in on Reddick.

Briscoe timed his move for the win for the third turn of the final lap, when Briscoe tried to slide his way past Reddick on the inside.

The move backfired and both cars spun out of control and Busch, who was running third, simply skirted through for his first win.

