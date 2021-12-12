King William wins state football championship

SALEM Va. -- King William won the Class 2 state championship game in Salem Saturday 48-21 over Graham.

Demond Claiborne made his presence felt early with a 77-yard touchdown run on their second possession that made it 8-0. Claiborne went for 242 yards on the ground today.

Graham kept it close with Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, the son of former NFL running back Ahmad Bradshaw, with a 65-yard touchdown that got the team to within 8-7.

But then Jayveon Robinson had a 56-yard pass to Claiborne, who had 109 yards receiving. That made it 14-8 Cavaliers.

And then Robinson scored again on a 36-yard touchdown run and the Cavaliers went 522 total yards to win 48-21.

It was King William's first state title since 2000.

"I get emotional, but to come here, and this is only my second year here," King William Head Coach Scott Moore said. "But to come here and have that coincide with this great group of players and the assistant coaches that I had, I mean it's just this is just an overwhelming feeling right now."