Watch Now
Sports

Actions

King scores 32 in Richmond Spiders win

Jordan King's 32 points led Richmond over George Washington 82-74 on Wednesday night.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 10:35:14-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan King's 32 points led Richmond over George Washington 82-74 on Wednesday night.

King added five rebounds for the Spiders (14-5, 6-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Bigelow scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds.

Delonnie Hunt had 12 points and shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Spiders extended their winning streak to nine games.

Garrett Johnson finished with 17 points for the Revolutionaries (14-5, 3-3). James Bishop added 15 points for George Washington. Darren Buchanan Jr. also had 13 points, nine rebounds, and two steals.

King's 15-point second half helped Richmond close out the eight-point victory.
___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster