King scores 18 to power Richmond to 65-54 victory over St. Bonaventure

Led by Jordan King's 18 points, the Richmond Spiders defeated the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 65-54.
Posted at 12:25 AM, Jan 07, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — Jordan King's 18 points helped Richmond defeat St. Bonaventure 65-54 on Saturday night.

King shot 6 for 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Spiders (9-5, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Bigelow scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Dji Bailey shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Moses Flowers led the way for the Bonnies (10-4, 1-1) with 15 points. Chad Venning added 13 points for Saint Bonaventure. In addition, Charles Pride finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

