John Marshall outscores opponent 48-9 in the second half to win third straight Virginia State basketball title

John Marshall Justices earn Virginia state boys' basketball title with 89-32 win
Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:44:10-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Marshall High School, from Richmond, Virginia, won its third straight Class 2 title 89 to 32 on Thursday at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.

The Justices outscored Virginia High, from Bristol, Virginia, 48 to nine in the second half to cruise to the 50+ point win.

Ashaun Moore led the Justices with a team-high 18 points.

"I'm proud of these young men. They worked hard all year long and today they get to reap the rewards," John Marshall head coach Ty White said after the win. "They've never lost a state championship. The only thing to beat them was COVID."

White was referring to the 2020-2021 high school basketball season when Richmond schools did not let the teams play due to the COVID-19 virus.

