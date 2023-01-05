John Marshall ranked #1 high school basketball team in the country

RICHMOND, Va. -- The John Marshall High School boys' basketball team in Richmond was ranked as the number one team in the nation, according to national ranking publication MaxPreps.

"John Marshall (Richmond, Va.) rises 15 spots to No. 1 in the MaxPreps Top 25 this week after winning the Chick-fil-A Classic American Division title," Jordan Divens, with MaxPreps, wrote. "The Justices took down Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, N.C.) 65-53, previous No. 3 Columbus 50-47 and previous No. 7 Wheeler 68-55 en route to the championship."

The undefeated Justices were led by Damon Thompson Jr., Dennis Parker Jr, Jason Rivera, and Latrell Allmond, according to the publication.

John Marshall is the new No. 1, West Linn jumps to No. 6 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25! 🏀



✍️: https://t.co/7w0kMNW3Kg pic.twitter.com/P42NW7FVvr — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) January 3, 2023

John Marshall High School is no stranger to success on the basketball court.

The Justices won state high school basketball titles in 2022 and 2020.

