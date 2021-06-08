Watch
JMU softball falls to No. 1 Oklahoma, 7-1

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning against Oklahoma State in an NCAA Women's College World Series softball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
James Madison wins another shocker, tops Oklahoma St. 2-1
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 23:13:21-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla -- The James Madison softball team's historic season came to a close on Monday as the JMU dropped a 7-1 decision to top-seeded Oklahoma in their final game at the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Dukes finished their 2021 season with a 41-4 record. At the start of the game, the team started out with a 1-0 lead as Kate Gordon drilled a solo home run for her third homer in four games at the WCWS.

Gordon finished her career with 71 career home runs and holds the JMU and CAA record for career home runs.

The Sooners, however, would rack up 10 hits on Monday evening, including four more extra-base hits as Oklahoma starter Giselle Juarez held JMU scoreless the rest of the way.

With the win, Oklahoma advances to the WCWS Finals to face either No. 3 Alabama or No. 10 Florida State.

Gordon would add another hit, her fourth of the WCWS, while fellow seniors Logan Newton and Madison Naujokas each tallied one of their own. JMU would maintain their 1-0 advantage into the fourth inning when the Sooners took advantage of a leadoff triple to plate a pair of runs.

Oklahoma would score in each of their final three innings at the plate to pull away down the stretch.

