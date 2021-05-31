JMU softball headed to Women's College World Series after 7-2 win over Missouri

The James Madison Softball Team continues to make school history after JMU advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the first time ever after a 7-2 win over #8 Missouri in the Columbia Super Regional on Sunday.

Senior pitcher Odiccci Alexander tossed a complete game, allowed four hits, two runs and six strikeouts for the Lady Dukes. She also had two hits at the plate for JMU.

They are the first non power five school to reach the Women’s College World Series since 2014 and the first to be non-seeded since 2012.

JMU will face Oklahoma Thursday in Oklahoma City.