JMU softball headed to Women's College World Series after 7-2 win over Missouri

Colin E. Braley/AP
James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett (22) and pitcher Odicci Alexander (3) celebrate their 2-1 win over Missouri during a NCAA softball game on Friday, May 28, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
James Madison Missouri Softball
Posted at 11:10 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 00:15:04-04

The James Madison Softball Team continues to make school history after JMU advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the first time ever after a 7-2 win over #8 Missouri in the Columbia Super Regional on Sunday.

Senior pitcher Odiccci Alexander tossed a complete game, allowed four hits, two runs and six strikeouts for the Lady Dukes. She also had two hits at the plate for JMU.

They are the first non power five school to reach the Women’s College World Series since 2014 and the first to be non-seeded since 2012.

JMU will face Oklahoma Thursday in Oklahoma City.

