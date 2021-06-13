In scary scene at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen collapses on the field

COPENHAGEN -- Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was in stable condition after collapsing on the field during a match in one of the scariest scenes to ever unfold during a game at soccer’s European Championship.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen says “we managed to get Christian back.”

Eriksen was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable and awake.

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half.

The match resumed about 90 minutes later and Finland eventually won 1-0.