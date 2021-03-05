Menu

Hyland scores 30 to lift VCU past Dayton 73-68 in A-10 quarterfinals

WTVR
Posted at 6:29 PM, Mar 05, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Nah’Shon Hyland had 30 points and 10 rebounds as VCU narrowly beat Dayton 73-68 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Hason Ward each had 10 points for VCU.

Corey Douglas Jr. had three blocks. Jalen Crutcher had 21 points for the Flyers. Jordy Tshimanga added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Ibi Watson had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Rams now head to the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals where they will face the winner of Davidson and George Mason Saturday night at 9 p.m.

