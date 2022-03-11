How to watch VCU vs. Richmond in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- A hometown rivalry travels 100 miles north on I-95 when the University of Richmond takes on VCU in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Spiders and Rams fans in Richmond who do not plan on making the Friday night drive to Capital One Arena can find the game on the USA Network at about 8:30 p.m.

The winner of Friday night's game keeps hope alive for a shot at the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 seed VCU (21-8) is listed as "on the bubble" by most college basketball experts, aka bracketologists.

The Associated Press Virginia Commonwealth guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) brings the ball up court against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

No. 6 seed Richmond (20-12) would likely need to beat VCU and two more games in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament to earn the league's automatic bid awarded to the conference tournament champion to advance into March Madness.

Spider senior Grant Golden tossed in 19 points and junior Tyler Burton added a double-double to lead Richmond to a 64-59 victory over Rhode Island in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday night.

The Associated Press Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) handles the ball against Toledo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Denton, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Burton finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Spiders (20-12). Jacob Gilyard added 10 points and six steals.

Richmond won despite a season-low 21 points in the first half.

VCU has beaten Richmond two times already this college basketball season.

The Rams won a close two-point game on January 29 at the Richmond's Robins Center and a blowout 20-point win on February 18 home at the VCU Siegel Center.Ty