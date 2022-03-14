Watch
How to watch 4 Virginia schools dancing into NCAA Tournament

4 Virginia schools dancing into NCAA Tournament
Posted at 12:34 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 00:39:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four college basketball teams from Virginia are dancing in this year's NCAA tournament, including the University of Richmond, Longwood, Virginia Tech and Norfolk State.

Thursday, March 17

Norfolk State (16) will take on Baylor (1) at 2 p.m. on TBS.

Longwood (14) will take on Tennessee (3) at 2:45 p.m. on CBS 6.

Richmond (12) will take on Iowa (5) at 3:10 p.m. on truTV.

Friday, March 18

Virginia Tech (11) will take on Texas (6) at 4:30 p.m. on TBS.

Click here for the complete March Madness schedule.

Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete coverage of March Madness.

