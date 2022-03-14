How to watch 4 Virginia schools dancing into NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four college basketball teams from Virginia are dancing in this year's NCAA tournament, including the University of Richmond, Longwood, Virginia Tech and Norfolk State.

Thursday, March 17

Norfolk State (16) will take on Baylor (1) at 2 p.m. on TBS.

Longwood (14) will take on Tennessee (3) at 2:45 p.m. on CBS 6.

Richmond (12) will take on Iowa (5) at 3:10 p.m. on truTV.

Friday, March 18

Virginia Tech (11) will take on Texas (6) at 4:30 p.m. on TBS.

