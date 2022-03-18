How Randolph-Macon College plans to win Division III Final Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Randolph-Macon plays Marietta College Friday evening in the NCAA Division III Final Four.

The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets have made the Final Four once before, but they came away without a victory.

This time they actually have a little bit of familiarity with their opponents.

The Jackets beat Marietta in November 2021, but Head Coach Josh Merkel and his team understand that each team is much different than they were back then. Both teams are likely much improved.

WTVR Randolph Macon men's basketball team

"I remember their guards being really dangerous," Coach Merkel said. "I've remembered their man offense being really dangerous that we talked about playing a little more zone. So we wouldn't have to guard all the screens, the staggers, and the reads because they've got three guards that can really get going."

Jacket senior guard Miles Mallory said he remembered the last match-up well.

"It was a great atmosphere," he said. "They had great guards. A physical team. They really impressed us. Obviously, offensively they're a really talented group and we respect them."

The Jackets have been ranked #1 almost for the entire season.

Marietta is ranked #2 and only lost twice. Once to Randolph Macon and once to Roanoke.

With a win, the Jackets extend their school record with a 32nd victory this year and get a spot in Saturday's national title game.