Highland Springs keeps #1 spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 3:27 PM, Nov 06, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs keeps the #1 spot in the 11th CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Football Poll.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
Highland Springs9-1 1891
Thomas Dale10-0 1712
Manchester9-1 1473
Varina8-2 1264
Dinwiddie7-3 1195
Glen Allen8-2 748
Thomas Jefferson9-0 589
Trinity Episcopal6-3 5310
Matoaca 7-3 41 7
Benedictine9-1 306

Others receiving votes: Hopewell (17), Huguenot (11), Hermitage (3), St. Christopher's (3), Louisa (2), Powhatan (1)

