Highland Springs keeps #1 spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs keeps the #1 spot in the 11th CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Football Poll.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|Highland Springs
|9-1 189
|1
|Thomas Dale
|10-0 171
|2
|Manchester
|9-1 147
|3
|Varina
|8-2 126
|4
|Dinwiddie
|7-3 119
|5
|Glen Allen
|8-2 74
|8
|Thomas Jefferson
|9-0 58
|9
|Trinity Episcopal
|6-3 53
|10
|Matoaca
|7-3 41
|7
|Benedictine
|9-1 30
|6
Others receiving votes: Hopewell (17), Huguenot (11), Hermitage (3), St. Christopher's (3), Louisa (2), Powhatan (1)