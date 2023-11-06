Highland Springs keeps #1 spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs keeps the #1 spot in the 11th CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Football Poll.



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank Highland Springs 9-1 189 1 Thomas Dale 10-0 171 2 Manchester 9-1 147 3 Varina 8-2 126 4 Dinwiddie 7-3 119 5 Glen Allen 8-2 74 8 Thomas Jefferson 9-0 58 9 Trinity Episcopal 6-3 53 10 Matoaca 7-3 41 7 Benedictine 9-1 30 6

Others receiving votes: Hopewell (17), Huguenot (11), Hermitage (3), St. Christopher's (3), Louisa (2), Powhatan (1)