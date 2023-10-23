Highland Springs holds #1 spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs continues to hold the #1 spot in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Football Poll.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|Highland Springs
|7-1 205
|1
|Thomas Dale
|8-0 185
|2
|Manchester
|7-1 163
|3
|Varina
|6-1 145
|4
|Dinwiddie
|5-3 118
|5
|Benedictine
|8-0 106
|6
|Matoaca
|6-2 76
|7
|Glen Allen
|6-2 73
|8
|Thomas Jefferson
|7-0 36
|10
|Hopewell
|6-2 17
|—
Others receiving votes: Douglas Freeman (10), Trinity Episcopal (10), Hermitage (5), Louisa (2), St. Christopher's (1)