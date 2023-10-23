Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Highland Springs holds #1 spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Khristian Martin
WTVR
Khristian Martin
Posted at 3:07 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 15:07:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs continues to hold the #1 spot in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Football Poll.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
Highland Springs 7-1 2051
Thomas Dale8-0 1852
Manchester7-1 1633
Varina6-1 1454
Dinwiddie5-3 1185
Benedictine8-0 1066
Matoaca6-2 767
Glen Allen6-2 738
Thomas Jefferson7-0 3610
Hopewell6-2 17

Others receiving votes: Douglas Freeman (10), Trinity Episcopal (10), Hermitage (5), Louisa (2), St. Christopher's (1)

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster