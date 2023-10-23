Highland Springs holds #1 spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs continues to hold the #1 spot in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Football Poll.



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank Highland Springs 7-1 205 1 Thomas Dale 8-0 185 2 Manchester 7-1 163 3 Varina 6-1 145 4 Dinwiddie 5-3 118 5 Benedictine 8-0 106 6 Matoaca 6-2 76 7 Glen Allen 6-2 73 8 Thomas Jefferson 7-0 36 10 Hopewell 6-2 17 —

Others receiving votes: Douglas Freeman (10), Trinity Episcopal (10), Hermitage (5), Louisa (2), St. Christopher's (1)