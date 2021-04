Here is the 2021 VHSL Regional Football Playoffs schedule

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is the 2021 VHSL Regional Playoffs schedule for this weekend:

Region 6A

(3)Franklin County at (2)Thomas Dale Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 5B

(4)Prince George vs. (1)Highland Springs at Varina Friday at 7 p.m.

(3)Manchester at (2)Hermitage Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 4B

(4)Patrick Henry at (1)Monacan Friday at 7 p.m.

(2)Louisa at (3)King George Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 3A

(4)New Kent at (1)Lafayette Friday at 7 p.m.

(3)Hopewell at Phoebus Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 3B

(4)Brentsville at (1)Goochland Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 2A

(3)Amelia at (2)King William Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 1A

(4)Northumberland at (1)King & Queen Friday at 7 p.m.