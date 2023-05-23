Henrico Sports & Events Center lands 2024, 2025 A-10 Women's Basketball Championships

HENRICO COUNTY, VA – Even before it has been completed, Henrico’s new sports and events center already has nearly every weekend booked for events in 2024. Their biggest event thus far will be here next March and bring with it a national spotlight.

Henrico County and the Atlantic 10 Conference announced that the A-10 Women’s Basketball tournament will be played at Henrico’s new complex for the next two years. The title games will be nationally televised with the winner getting an automatic bid into the women’s NCAA Tournament.

“To give us a little slice of March Madness in this facility is something we hoped for,” Dennis Bickmeier, the Executive Director of Henrico’s Sports and Entertainment Authority, said. “We appreciate the A-10 looking at us and looking at this opportunity and having the faith in us that we can pull this event off for them.”

The 185,000-square-foot facility in Virginia Center will host a variety of events with the capacity for 12 basketball or 24 volleyball courts. But a section of the building can be turned into a 3500-seat arena which will serve as the home for the A-10 women’s tournament.

“The Henrico Sports & Events Center is a perfect fit for the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship. It’s a new, state-of-the-art arena with all of the amenities to provide our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans with a first-class championship experience,” A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said. “It allows us to continue to host one of our premier events at a neutral venue, which is important to our membership. Additionally, the Richmond region community and media has provided extensive support for A-10 championships, making this is a win-win for the league and Henrico County.”

Richmond previously hosted the A-10 Women’s tournament at the Coliseum from 2014-2018.

VCU’s Siegel Center hosted in 2021.

For the past two seasons, it has been held at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Sports & Events Center is expected to open this fall at Virginia Center Commons, just off Interstate 95 in northcentral Henrico.

