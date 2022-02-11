He dreamed of going to the Super Bowl. Now, this young boy's wish will come true

RICHMOND, Va. -- As everyone gets ready for Sunday's Super Bowl, one young man from Central Virginia won't be watching from home. Instead, he'll be watching the big game from the stands in Los Angeles.

Ryan Bowman of Poquoson was born with IPEX, an autoimmune dysregulation where his immune system attacks different parts of his body. In Ryan's case, the dysregulation has specifically targeted his digestive system.

Ryan has spent nearly two and a half years in hospitals and has been part of the Make A Wish program for two years. He has held strong to his wish to go to the Super Bowl through two years of COVID-19 delays.

Finally, his dream is coming true. He and his family are now in Los Angeles getting ready for Sunday's game.

"I felt really excited. But when I was at the hospital, they tried to say we can't do the Super Bowl, do you want to do something else? And I just said no, I will wait as long as I can," Ryan said.

"They offered him a room makeover and he said no, I wanna go to the Super Bowl and if I have to wait 10 years, I'll wait ten years," his mom said.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.