Gonzaga rolls past Norfolk State 98-55 in NCAAs

Paul Sancya/AP
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) drives on Norfolk State forward Chris Ford (32) during the first half of a men's college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 11:43 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 23:45:46-04

INDIANAPOLIS -- Corey Kispert scored 15 of his 23 points by halftime and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga beat Norfolk State 98-55 on Saturday night to open play in the NCAA Tournament.

Anton Watson added 17 points off the bench for the unbeaten Bulldogs. Kispert made 8 of 12 shots and 6 of 9 3-pointers.

The Zags shot 55.7% and made 14 of 27 3-pointers against the 16th-seeded Spartans.

Devante Carter and Kyonze Chavis each scored 12 points to lead Norfolk State, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions who earned this matchup by beating Appalachian State in the First Four.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
