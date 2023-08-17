Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats

Head coach Joe Mullinax is still looking for his first win on the field with the Wildcats. Last year’s lone victory came via forfeit against Mechanicsville.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Deep Run Wildcats

2022 Record: 1-9

Head Coach: Joe Mullinax, 3rd season (1-19)

Returning Starters: N/A

Of Note: Mullinax is still looking for his first win on the field with the Wildcats. Last year’s lone victory came via forfeit against Mechanicsville. Trey Gauch, who has committed to JMU for baseball returns as QB1 for his third season under center. Deep Run scored over 10 points just twice last year, but Mullinax believes the culture and attitude of the program has improved dramatically in the last two seasons. The Wildcats will again have a younger roster, short on experience, but with the strongest numbers in the past three seasons.

