Former Godwin star Britton Wilson makes college track history

OXFORD, Miss. -- Former Godwin High School track star Britton Wilson was named National Athlete of the Week in NCAA Track & Field after winning the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Championships in both the 400m and 400m hurdles last weekend.

The University of Arkansas student became the first SEC college athlete to win both events at the same meet, according to the university.

"Wilson’s feat produced a world-leading time of 53.75 seconds in the hurdle race as she broke her own Arkansas record of 54.23 set during the prelims on Thursday," the university posted on its website. "Posting a career-best time of 50.05 seconds in the 400m, Wilson bettered the Arkansas school record of 50.25 set by Taylor Ellis-Watson in 2016."

Wilson's times ranked the sixth fastest in the history of college track, the university added.