Flying Squirrels suffer 19-0 shutout loss to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened their week-long series in Harrisburg on May 6 with a historic 19-0 shutout loss, tying a team record for most runs allowed.

The defeat came as the team played with one fewer player than last week after infielder Devin Mann was called up to AAA Sacramento.

Mann had made a significant impact during his brief five-game stint with the Squirrels, hitting two home runs and driving in five runs against Somerset.

The San Francisco Giants organization has not yet announced a corresponding move to replace Mann on the Richmond roster.

Flying Squirrels pitchers issued 12 walks while the offense went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Richmond will look to bounce back quickly with game two of the series scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday.