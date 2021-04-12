First round of tickets on sale for Flying Squirrels 2021 season

RICHMOND, Va. -- Single-game tickets for the first four home games of the 2021 Flying Squirrels season will go on sale April 19 at 9 a.m.

Fans who have vouchers or credits from tickets for the 2020 season will have first access to redeem them beginning Monday, April 12 at 9 a.m. through Friday, April 16 at 5 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 at The Diamond against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Under current guidelines, the Flying Squirrels will have limited capacity, socially-distanced seating available at The Diamond.

Virginia health and safety guidelines currently allow for outdoor venues to open at 30% total capacity, which for The Diamond is 2,943 fans. All fans will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times except while actively eating or if a health condition precludes you from doing so.

Tickets for the remaining 2021 home games will be available at a later date.

The Flying Squirrels also just released their 2021 promotional schedule, so you can see which games you can attend to score a T-shirt or a tie-dye bucket hat.

As a temporary health and safety measure, the Flying Squirrels said all shirt giveaways will be one size (adult extra-large for fans 15 and older and youth large for fans 14 and younger) to expedite entrance into the ballpark and minimize contact between fans and staff.

During the 2021 season, most Tuesday through Friday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Two exceptions, Wednesday, June 2 and Wednesday, July 28, will start at 12:05 p.m. with gates opening at 11 a.m.

Saturday games at The Diamond will begin at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. First pitch for Sunday home games through June 13 will be 1:05 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at noon. From July 18 through Sept. 12, Sunday home games will start at 5:05 p.m.

First pitch for the Independence Day game on Sunday, July 4 is set for 6:05 p.m., and gates will open at 5 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels have 13 of their popular fireworks shows on their 2021 promotional calendar, including two special fireworks shows on July 3 and July 4.