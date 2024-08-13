Finals Score Friday 2024 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks

2023 Record: 8-4

Playoff results: def. Hermitage 46-41, lost to William Fleming 23-20

Head Coach: Kevin Simonds, 1st year

Returning Starters: 16

Of note: Simonds replaces George Bland with the Mavericks as Bland moves on to be the Athletics Director at Deep Run. Simonds and Bland were college teammates, and he has run the Mavericks offensive line for the last few seasons, so his presence is not new to the program. The RB combo of Kevin China and Warrick Stephenson is back, but Freeman's main QB option, Wells Nunnally was lost during lacrosse season with an injury. Stepping up from leading the JV team will be George Davis. The Mavericks have won a playoff game in each of the past three seasons but are still seeking their first regional title in program history.