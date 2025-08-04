Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Youth will serve L.C. Bird in 2025

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: LC Bird Skyhawks
2024 Record: 10-4

Season Result: Defeated Hermitage 21-11 in 1st of Region 5C Playoffs, defeated Matoaca 17-14 in Regional Semifinal, defeated William Fleming 10-7 in Regional Final, lost to Briar Woods 28-14 in Class 5 State Semifinal

Head Coach: Matt Bland (2nd season, 10-4 career record at L.C. Bird)

Returning Starters: 3

Of Note: Last season, L.C. Bird won at least 10 games for the first time since 2016. The Skyhawks advanced to the Class 5 State Semifinal for the first time since they won the third of their three straight State Championships in 2014. Bland must replace his starting offensive backfield from last year.

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

