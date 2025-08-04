Youth will serve L.C. Bird in 2025

2024 Record: 10-4

Season Result: Defeated Hermitage 21-11 in 1st of Region 5C Playoffs, defeated Matoaca 17-14 in Regional Semifinal, defeated William Fleming 10-7 in Regional Final, lost to Briar Woods 28-14 in Class 5 State Semifinal

Head Coach: Matt Bland (2nd season, 10-4 career record at L.C. Bird)

Returning Starters: 3

Of Note: Last season, L.C. Bird won at least 10 games for the first time since 2016. The Skyhawks advanced to the Class 5 State Semifinal for the first time since they won the third of their three straight State Championships in 2014. Bland must replace his starting offensive backfield from last year.